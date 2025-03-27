Jacksonville woman is 3rd person announced in past 3 days in city to win $1 million+ in lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The River City is more like Lucky City this week.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a woman claimed a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize. Ngun Sung, 39, purchased the ticket from Vakok Asian Grocery, 5757 Beney Road in Jacksonville.

Sung played the $50 scratch-off game $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum of $640,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sung is the third person in as many days to win $1 million or more in the lottery.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that 46-year-old Louis Riskin won $2 million after purchasing a winning 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off lottery ticket. He purchased the $10 ticket from G & W Food & Smoke at 2921 Monument Road.

An Illinois lottery player won an estimated $344 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but a lucky winner in Jacksonville matched the five white balls to win $1 million.

The winning Florida ticket was sold at Oak & Stockton Corner, 1620 Stockton St.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.