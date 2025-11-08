Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Neptune Beach Publix

A winning lottery ticket was sold at Publix, 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach.

The player hit all the numbers in Friday’s Fantasy 5 Midday Draw for a prize of $57,983.95, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers for the November 7 drawing were 7, 14, 16, 25, and 27.

Only one ticket matched all five numbers, making the Neptune Beach player the sole jackpot winner.

