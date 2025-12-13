Winning Fantasy 5 ticket with $117K prize sold in Jacksonville, Florida Lottery says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Jacksonville on Friday, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Publix located at 7117 Merrill Road.

The lucky ticket was from the evening draw, and the winning numbers were 3-12-16-21-33, the Lottery said.

The ticket prize was $117,981.04

