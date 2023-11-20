Winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $37K sold at store on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has another Fantasy 5 winner!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The lucky ticket was sold at Prime Time Food on Dunn Avenue and is worth $37,074.45. It is one of three winning tickets from the last evening drawing. The other lucky tickets were sold in Coconut Creek and Miami.

The winning numbers were 1-2-14-23-26. The next jackpot drawing should be Monday night.

Tune into Action News Jax, your official Florida Lottery station, for any local lottery news!

Read: Jaguars bounce back from embarrassing loss with 34-14 drubbing of AFC South rival Titans

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.