Winning Fantasy 5 worth nearly $100K sold in Northeast Florida

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Northeast Florida over the weekend.

The Florida Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Country Boy’s Kwik Stop, located at 7128 Mount Vernon Street in Glen St. Mary.

That winning ticket for the evening draw on Sunday is worth $93,522.04.

The winning numbers were 3-9-11-28-32.

