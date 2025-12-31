Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at St. Augustine gas station

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A winning Florida Lotter Cash4Life ticket was sold at a St. Augustine gas station. The winner of the Tuesday drawing will receive $1,000 a week for life, according to a Florida Lottery news release. The winning ticket was sold at Gate, 1900 Mizell Road, St. Augustine.

