Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at St. Johns County grocery store

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery ticket was sold at a grocery store in St. Johns County. The winner hit all five numbers in Thursday’s Fantasy 5 Midday Draw, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, worth $29,559, was sold at Publix, 4255 US Highway 1, St. Augustine. The winning numbers were 4-7-9-13-15. Another winning ticket was sold in Largo.

