Winter Storm Severity Index: Here’s how the Southeast U.S. will be affected by this weekend’s cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking bitterly cold temperatures for the weekend in the Jacksonville area, but what is the outlook like for the rest of the Southeast?

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said there will be significant snow and poor driving conditions in the Carolinas and Eastern/Northeast Georgia.

Here’s what different areas of the South can expect, according to the First Alert Weather Winter Storm Severity Index.

Atlanta, Macon and Savannah will experience a few inconveniences.

Charleston, Northeast Georgia and Norfolk, Va., will experience disruptions.

Raleigh, N.C., eastern North Carolina, and most of the state of South Carolina will experience considerable disruptions.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina will experience substantial disruptions.

Locally, First Alert Weather Days are in effect Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

