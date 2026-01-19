Winter weather causes flight delays at JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thirty-three flights have been delayed, and one has been canceled at Jacksonville International Airport as winter weather disrupts air travel across the country.

Snow and ice in the Northeast are causing airlines to adjust schedules and change their plans.

According to the FAA, major airports like LaGuardia have been busy de-icing planes to keep passengers safe.

Boston’s airport has also seen significant slowdowns, with many departures delayed as crews worked to clear snowy runways.

Anyone flying out today is encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

