Winter weather causes more flight delays and cancellations at JIA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers flying out of Jacksonville International Airport this weekend may want to double-check their plans.

Winter weather is causing headaches for passengers as airlines report dozens of cancellations and delays.

As of today, there have been 83 canceled flights at Jacksonville International.

Fifteen flights have been delayed, with the same numbers applying to flights coming into and out of the United States.

Airport officials are urging passengers to contact their airlines for the latest updates and rebooking options.

For a real-time look at which flights are delayed or canceled, check out JIA’s website.

