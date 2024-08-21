Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients to have their art displayed at the MOCA Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than a dozen patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital are getting the chance to showcase their artwork.

Through a local non-profit, Art with a Heart in Healthcare, patients’ work will be displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville.

“It showcases who they are as individuals beyond their diagnosis,” said Brooke McKinney, with Art with a Heart in Healthcare.

Patients who took part in the project, like 17-year-old Madison Carney, are excited to see their art go on display at the museum.

Madison has been in and out of the hospital for the last several years with a still undiagnosed condition.

“It sucks,” said Carney. “It really, really sucks.”

Her longest stay at Wolfson Children’s Hospital was about a month-long this past February.

“Lately I’ve just had some stuff going on with my tummy,” said Carney.

But during her stay, she was able to create her artwork, which is a superhero version of herself, highlighting her unique qualities and abilities.

“It is based on the idea that our inner strengths are our superpowers,” said McKinney.

Madison’s piece is all about positivity.

“Everything happens for a reason just breathe,” said Carney. “Life is tough, so are you. It’s going to be okay.”

The exhibition at the MOCA Jacksonville will run from Sep. 15 to Jan. 12, and there will be a public reception on Sep. 15 from 2:00 p.m. To 4:00 p.m.

