Woman accused of extorting Tim Tebow’s father pleads guilty on lesser felony charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County woman accused of extorting the father of University of Florida football legend Tim Tebow has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge of third-degree grand theft.

Laura Alves Marciano, 37, appeared before Judge Mark Borello in Duval County Court Wednesday morning. Marciano was sentenced to three years of probation with 20 days of time served in the Duval County Jail and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution among other conditions of the plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office. She could have faced up to 15-years in prison on the extortion charge and five-years of third-degree grand theft.

The sentencing hearing wasn’t without drama as Marciano was reprimanded several times by Judge Borello:

Judge Borello: “Ma’am you find anything amusing about this?”

Marciano: “No sir.”

Judge Borello: “I certainly hope not.”

Action New Jax Investigator Ben Becker first reported in March that Marciano and her husband were arrested as part of an under-cover sting operation.

Marciano and her husband were accused of trying to extort $120,000 from a man with the initials R.T. Multiple law enforcement sources tell Becker R.T. was the elder Tebow who is the founder and ministry leader of the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association based in Jacksonville.

Becker attempted to get comment from Marciano after the hearing as she left the courthouse:

Becker: “Why did you make the plea deal?”

Marciano: No answer

Becker: “Why did you do it?”

Marciano: No answer

Becker: “Were you targeting the Tebows?”

Marciano: “Talk to my lawyer.”

Becker: “Why did you target a 75-year-old man?”

At that time, a black Mercedes drove up and Marciano jumped in and slammed the door as the car drove off.

According to the arrest warrant, Marciano performed treatments at Robert Tebow’s home.

Action News Jax isn’t reporting the nature of the treatment to protect Tebow’s privacy.

The arrest warrant went on to say in late September 2022, she told Tebow to “…send her videos…” that she could see if there was any progress.

On October 25, 2022, her husband contacted Tebow and “…began threatening…” that if he did not pay him $120,000 that he would “…release the videos”.

As part of the sting, under-cover investigators began “…communicating with the suspects via phone…” and “…posed as victim’s son…” although sources tell Becker they didn’t pose as Tim Tebow, but another brother and during the conversation the suspect “…agreed to accept $21,615…” for deleting the videos.

As part of the plea deal, Marciano is not allowed to make social media posts or conduct interviews. The case for her husband Diego Alves Marciano Kosiniuk, 35, is still unresolved.

Robert Tebow’s attorney declined comment.

