Woman arrested after dog attack injures Clay County deputies during disturbance call: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving two deputies after they were hospitalized following a dog attack on Thursday afternoon, says the sheriff’s office.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to the 300 block of Foxtail Avenue in Middleburg at 6:15 p.m. due to reports of a verbal disturbance and gunshots heard in the area.

Deputies say they heard a woman yelling inside a vehicle on the property and were met by a woman and three large-breed dogs after approaching.

Deputy Riley was attacked by one of the dogs. He struck and killed the dog after he attempted to escape. CCSO says he sustained serious injuries.

The woman, identified as Vichelle Rigney, charged at deputies and made verbal threats. Deputies Megowan and Engelthaler detained Rigney while trying to shield Deputy Riley from the other dogs. Rigney was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement Without Violence. Engelthaler and Megowan were bitten by one of the other dogs while arresting Rigney.

CCSO says Deputy Riley was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later admitted for further medical care. Deputy Engelthaler was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries and then was released. Rigney was treated for a dog bite injury before being booked into the Clay County Jail.

The dead dog was collected by the Clay County Animal Services (CCAS). The other two dogs were located and sheltered with family members.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

