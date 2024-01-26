Woman arrested after injuring two in DUI crash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — 21-year-old Shannon King is facing additional charges along with two counts of Felony Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury related to a DUI crash that severely injured two women near the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument at 11 South Castillo Drive on January 7.

These additional charges are the result of video surveillance and information obtained from the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder (EDR).

A warrant was served for King’s arrest and she turned herself into the St. Johns County Jail this Thursday.

ST. Johns County Sheriff’s Office state that witnesses near the scene saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Avenida Menendez at a high rate of speed and strike two women on the pedestrian sidewalk.

The vehicle then continued driving into a parking lot, hitting a parking sign and smashing a pay-to-park kiosk before coming to a stop.

At this time, the two women she hit are still recovering in the hospital.

King already has charges of driving under the influence, DUI crash involving serious bodily injury, and DUI crash involving property damage.

