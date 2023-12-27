Woman arrested for stealing at least $5K from disabled adults in Baker County, sheriff’s office said

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Baker County has been arrested as a suspect in exploiting disabled adults.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Nov.2, detectives with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Clarissa Roberson, 26. The sheriff’s office said she was responsible for assisting and caring for disabled adults.

Detectives discovered that Roberson had fraudulently taken a total of $5,000 from her victims.

“The victims advised they neither gave nor authorized Roberson to utilize their funds for her personal use,” BCSO said in a statement posted on their Facebook account.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As a result of the investigation, Roberson was arrested and charged on two counts of grand theft, two counts of fraud, and two counts of exploitation of a disabled adult. She is being held on a $85,000 bond.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.