Woman dead after fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One woman is dead after a car crash took place on Old Middleburg Road South and Hipps Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a black SUV was driving southbound on Old Middleburg Road South when it merged into the northbound lane and hit a silver SUV.

There were two people in each car, each with injuries. The woman driving the black SUV died.

The three other people are in the hospital with stable conditions.

It is not clear at this time what caused the driver to merge into the northbound lane.

Police said both drivers had to be going above 40 miles per hour in a 35.

