JSO: Woman injured in late-night shooting on Soutel Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 20s was shot late Saturday night in the parking lot outside a club on Soutel Drive.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Soutel Drive just before midnight after getting reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Detectives say the shooting happened outside a nearby club.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

