Woman inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at Columbia County jail

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman inmate is dead after being found unresponsive in her bed on Sunday afternoon, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, detention deputies were made aware by other inmates of a woman inmate unresponsive in her bed around 5:07 p.m.

Life-saving measures were performed until County Fire and EMS arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the woman inmate was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. by EMS. Preliminary information does not suspect any foul play.

As part of the investigation, the woman inmate was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is being led by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigators. If there are any questions regarding this investigation, they will need to be directed to the FDLE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]