Woman killed crossing Arlington Expressway, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman died early Thursday after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Arlington Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. west of North Arlington Road.

Investigators say the woman was attempting to cross through a gap in the highway fence when she stepped into the westbound lane and was hit by a sedan.

The driver of the sedan and her passenger were not hurt.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released. The crash blocked the inside westbound lane while troopers investigated.

