Woman killed in fire in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — One woman is dead, two men are hurt after their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning.

Patrol officers and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to the home on the 8100 block of Cranbrooke Court around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: LIST: Events, businesses, government offices, parks closed ahead of Helene

The three victims were outside. They were taken to the hospital.

JSO said one woman died. Two men were being treated for fire-related injuries.

The fire is being investigated by JSO’s homicide unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.