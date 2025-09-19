Woman killed while crossing the street in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing the street at Kings Avenue and U.S. 1 in San Marco was killed Thursday night after being hit by a pickup truck.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the pickup is cooperating with them.

This marks the 116th traffic fatality in Jacksonville so far this year.

