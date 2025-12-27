Woman shot in the hand after altercation with group of women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say a fight got out of hand.

People living on Begonia Road in Jacksonville’s Magnolia Gardens area woke up rattled.

We spoke with one neighbor who asked that we not identify her for safety purposes. She says she heard the gunshots.

“It woke me up, the first one woke me up,” she said. “I thought it was a fire cracker and I said wait a minute, it ain’t New Year’s.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5700 block of Begonia Road around 3:45 this morning. When officers arrived, they learned a group of 10-20 young ladies had met up to fight each other. During that fight, a woman in her early 20s was shot in her hand.

They all used to be friends. From my understanding, they all know each other in some capacity. I guess they recently had a falling out of some sort, and that’s what led to the fight,” Sgt. Christopher Smith with JSO said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening. JSO says 5-7 shots were fired, and both sides had weapons. For this neighbor, they are just concerned about the well-being of these young women.

“They probably need love, they need Jesus for sure,” she said

Neighbors we spoke with who didn’t want to go on camera say this isn’t the first time people have been seen fighting on Begonia Road.

JSO has several people detained, but they are looking for the suspect. They describe her as a young lady in her late teens, early 20s, about 5′3. They say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Action News Jax has requested a copy of the incident report from JSO. We are still waiting for that report.

They ask if you know anything you are asked to give them a call.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.