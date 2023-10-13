Woman wandering barefoot leads police to finding her husband dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glynn County Patrol Officer received a call in reference to a welfare check on an elderly woman who was seen walking barefoot.

Officers arrived to Frederica Road and Sylvan Drive and spoke with the woman, Margaret Sullivan at Glynn County Fire Station #4 after a concerned citizen took her there.

According to police Mrs. Sullivan appeared uninjured. Patrol officers took her back to her home and walked her inside house at 98 Shore Rush Drive.

While officers were in her home they were trying to find her husband, Lawrence Francis Sullivan. Moments later they found him dead.

Glynn County Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Investigators, and The Glynn County Coroner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Margaret Sullivan was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System where she is being treated and evaluated.

Lawrence Sullivan was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the cause and manner of death are unknown.

This is an active ongoing investigation and anyone having information about this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.

