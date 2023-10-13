Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said teen shot in the Brentwood area, treated for injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to N. Main St. and W. 32nd St. for a report of a person shot.

A teenage boy was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. He was described as suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation found that the teen was walking near the intersection, and an unidentified man pointed a gun and fired one round at the victim. The teen was shot once in the leg.

JSO said that currently there is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

