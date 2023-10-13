Le’Keian Woods’ new mugshot 2 weeks after police use of force

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was kneed in the face while being arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now booked in Leon County Jail.

Woods was transported to Leon County on Oct. 11.

According to the Leon County Jail log, he is facing a violation of probation charge for a conviction of robbery by sudden snatching.

Woods was arrested in Jacksonville and the encounter was shown on a 5-minute video that circulated on social media.

The video showcases Woods on the ground surrounded by several Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers as they forcefully place handcuffs on him. The video does not show what led up to the incident.

Days later JSO released body camera footage of the whole encounter.

Woods was originally booked on Oct. 2 to the Duval County Jail.

As per records from the Duval County jail, Woods is facing charges that include:

Armed Traffic in Amphetamine or Methamphetamine - 14 Grams or More

Armed Traffic in Cocaine - 28 Grams or More But Less Than 150 Kilograms

Armed Possession of Controlled Substance

Resisting Officer with Violence

Alter, Destroy, Conceal, or Remove Records, Documents or Physical Evidence

Possess Controlled Substance Without Prescription

Violation of Probation or Community Control - Felony Offense

Violation of Probation or Community Control

