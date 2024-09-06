Woman who killed Jacksonville teenager sentenced to prison

Jacksonville, Fla. — The woman found guilty of killing a teen during a fight at a local gas station is going to spend 35 years in prison.

Alexus Cleavenger was at the Duval County Courthouse Friday for Shaetavia Cooper's sentencing.

Family members for both the defendant and the victim testified.

“I’m sorry for your loss on the family’s side,” said Tasha Sanders, one of Cooper’s family members.

A judge sentenced the 27-year-old to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing teenager Teneria McClendon in 2020.

In January of 2023, a judge declared a mistrial in Cooper’s first Trial.

The jury stated in a letter they could not agree on a verdict.

But then this past July, a second jury found Cooper guilty of killing 16-year-old McClendon. They were both at a Wawa on the west side in July 2020.

A witness told police the two got into an argument that escalated before Cooper started shooting.

During Cooper’s sentencing hearing Friday, Shaetavia’s mom, Tasha Sanders, told the judge her daughter has been through a lot of trauma.

And Cooper apologized to Teneria’s family, showing remorse.

“I know that apologizing would not bring Teneria McClendon back, but I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me for taking her life,” said Cooper.

Teneria’s family, meanwhile, continues to grieve and search for closure.

“When she was shot, it was hard to describe the pain knowing there was nothing that I could do,” said Sharonica Eady, Teneria’s mother. “I also have to combat the traumatic memories.”

