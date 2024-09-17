YMCA to celebrate Healthy Aging Day with free community gathering October 12th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The YMCA is hosting a Healthy Aging Day event, a free community gathering designed for older adults to learn, engage, and have fun.

This event will take place at 5700 Cleveland Rd., 32209, offering a variety of activities, demos, and wellness services from local vendors.

Attendees can participate in exercise classes, wellness checks, cooking demonstrations, and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone is welcome to join.

Some featured activities include:

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Intro to Body Combat

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Wellness Checks & ActivTrax Overview

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Free Haircuts with the Community Barber School

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Mental Health Wellness with Mara's Lighthouse Counseling Center

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Senior Resources with ElderSource

10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: The Y App demonstration with Pasco

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Line Dancing

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Grab & Go Lunch

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.: "For Men Only: Guy Talk"

1 p.m. - 2 p.m.: Pickleball for Beginners

