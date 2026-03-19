‘You just gotta get out’: Witness describes chaos of at ‘Teen Takeover’ at Blue Cypress Park

A peaceful evening at Blue Cypress Park turned into a scene of panic yesterday as JSO shut down a “teen takeover” involving roughly 200 youths. The gathering involved a fight where JSO arrested three teens.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) shuttered the park after violence erupted near the soccer fields. According to incident reports, the gathering escalated quickly when a fight broke out among teenage girls. Police ultimately arrested two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old in connection with the fight.

Footage captured by witnesses shows the moment the teens circled around the teens fighting. Then another video shows officers moving in to restrain one of the teens on the ground as dozens of others fled the scene.

One teen told officers she was “jumped” by classmates following a dispute that originated at school. Another teen claimed she was a park regular and was caught off guard by the organized “takeover.”

For local residents, the chaos hit close to home. Olga Paly was attempting to take her two toddlers for their usual afternoon walk when she was met by a wave of teenagers running in the opposite direction.

“They’re like, ‘You just gotta get out, go, go, go,’” Paly said.

“I’m trying to ask people, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Why is everyone evacuating?’ and no one was responding to me,” said Paly.

Paly avoided the fight by only a few minutes but noted that the disruption lasted for hours as groups of teens spilled out into the surrounding neighborhood and gathered near a local convenience store.

The tension didn’t end at the park gates. JSO later received reports of gunshots at a nearby apartment complex where a large group of the teens had relocated. While officers responded to the scene, they found no evidence of injuries or victims.

JSO officials stated it remains unclear who the initial aggressor was, as the crowd dispersed once police intervened.

As the community reels from the disruption, neighbors like Paly are urging parents and youth to stay away from such organized gatherings. “What I gathered is, don’t involve yourself in them. It’s usually not good,” Paly warned. “There ends up being some kind of fights.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.