‘You should leave:’ Councilmember pushes Regency Square Mall ownership to clean up or get out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yet another store in the Regency Square Mall has closed, and the city Councilmember representing the area argues it’s time for new management.

There are those who remember the Regency Square Mall when it was in its prime like recent high school graduate Lorenzo Saliard, who used to frequent the mall with his family and friends.

“It was a great place to chill as a kid,” Saliard said.

Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency.

“The mall in its inception was clearly a gem and a jewel of our community,” Amaro said.

But the mall has fallen into disrepair over the years.

Last year, it was issued a warning from the city for various safety and health hazards.

As recently as this summer, Action News Jax showed you multiple images of rotting ceilings and trash cans set out to collect water draining from leaky roofs inside the building.

Now, with Lens Crafters becoming the latest tenant departure, Amaro is calling for the mall’s owners, Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group to do the same.

“If you’re not going to be a good news partner, you should leave. And I don’t know what’s the thinking. Why would you invest so much in this property and just let it go to waste?” Amaro said.

He’s reached out to state legislators from the area as well as city agencies, looking for ways to get the mall out of disarray.

“Hopefully we can get code enforcement to at least get their attention,” Amaro said.

It’s positive news to those like Saliard, who hope to one day see the mall return to its former glory.

“It definitely reflects your childhood, and how many people that actually used to be here and bring joy to this mall. But it would be good if we had new ownership and start building it back up to turn it into that place I once had as a kid,” Saliard said.

Action News Jax reached out to the mall owners asking for comment on the latest closure and the councilmember’s call for them to sell the property.

We didn’t hear back.

