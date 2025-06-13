Man killed after argument at Northside nightclub, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Norwood Avenue.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Elevation Lounge.

Police said an argument started in the parking lot, then multiple gunshots were fired.

A man in his 20s was killed.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

