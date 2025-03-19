Man pretending to be nurse arrested with fiancé after Clay County patient dies: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On October 13th of last year, an elderly Clay County man passed away under the care of who his family thought was a licensed in-home care provider.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that nurse, Julien Williams, wasn’t a nurse at all.

He and his fiance, 24-year-old Alexia Irwin, were arrested by deputies in Michigan on March 17th following a months-long investigation.

Williams had been employed by the Jacksonville-based company, Bright Star Care.

Irwin became employed there first, overseeing patient care coordination, scheduling and human resources.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said that Irwin falsified documents and records to get her fiance, Julien WIlliams, a job at the same company.

Cook said she went as far as taking a former licensed practicing nurse’s identity and employment information, allowing Williams to pose as that nurse.

Shortly after the elderly man passed away, Williams and Irwin left the company.

The family then became suspicious of his qualifications, prompting a fraud investigation by law enforcement.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the couple are now waiting to be extradited to Clay County, where they face 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license, plus additional charges of criminal use of identification and scheming to defraud.

“Here in Clay County, we take the safety and wellbeing of our community members extremely seriously, especially our most vulnerable citizens,” said Sheriff Cook.

Despite the missing qualifications, officials said there is no indication that Williams caused the death of his patient. His death was attributed to natural causes.

