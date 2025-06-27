Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Orlando and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Orlando metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Russian

- 8,527 speakers (0.21% of population)

#9. German

- 9,956 speakers (0.24% of population)

#8. French

- 13,979 speakers (0.34% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 15,127 speakers (0.37% of population)

#6. Chinese

- 17,052 speakers (0.42% of population)

#5. Arabic

- 17,924 speakers (0.44% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

- 19,212 speakers (0.47% of population)

#3. Portuguese

- 43,815 speakers (1.07% of population)

#2. Haitian

- 70,400 speakers (1.72% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 878,109 speakers (21.49% of population)