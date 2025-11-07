The most expensive neighborhoods in Panama City

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Panama City metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Rosemary Beach (Laguna Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $3,040,000 |

Median days on market

: 146 days

132 E Kingston Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- List price: $4,185,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,042

- See 132 E Kingston Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

171 Round Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- List price: $7,499,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 4,100

- See 171 Round Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

36 Town Hall Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- List price: $3,995,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,056

- See 36 Town Hall Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

74 Town Hall Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461

- List price: $3,195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,790

- See 74 Town Hall Rd, Inlet Beach, FL 32461 on Redfin.com

#2. Bay Point (Upper Grand Lagoon, FL)

Median sale price

: $825,000 |

Median days on market

: 68 days

109 Marlin Cir, Panama City, FL 32408

- List price: $674,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,000

- See 109 Marlin Cir, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

365 Wahoo Rd, Panama City, FL 32408

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,806

- See 365 Wahoo Rd, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

523 Wahoo Rd, Panama City, FL 32408

- List price: $1,198,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,820

- See 523 Wahoo Rd, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

820 Dolphin Dr, Panama City, FL 32408

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,557

- See 820 Dolphin Dr, Panama City, FL 32408 on Redfin.com

#3. Laguna Beach Estates (Laguna Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $785,000 |

Median days on market

: 168 days

19989 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $4,950,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 3,878

- See 19989 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

20405 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $4,699,000

- Beds: 9 | Baths: 9.5 | Square feet: 5,215

- See 20405 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

221 15Th St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,836

- See 221 15Th St, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

310 Palm Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $689,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,484

- See 310 Palm Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

#4. Sweetbay (Panama City, FL)

Median sale price

: $606,573 |

Median days on market

: 138 days

1616 Plover St, Panama City, FL 32405

- List price: $615,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,399

- See 1616 Plover St, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

1913 Discovery Loop, Panama City, FL 32405

- List price: $669,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,268

- See 1913 Discovery Loop, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

2113 Rushes Ave, Panama City, FL 32405

- List price: $445,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,664

- See 2113 Rushes Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

3104 Heartleaf Ave E, Panama City, FL 32405

- List price: $540,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,229

- See 3104 Heartleaf Ave E, Panama City, FL 32405 on Redfin.com

#5. Laguna Beach on the Gulf of Mexico (Laguna Beach, FL)

Median sale price

: $550,000 |

Median days on market

: 108 days

101 Deluna Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $1,350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,469

- See 101 Deluna Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

18912 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 765

- See 18912 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

219 Palmetto Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $464,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 960

- See 219 Palmetto Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

228 Malaga Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,167

- See 228 Malaga Pl, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.