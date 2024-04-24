Bengals pick up fifth-year option on WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, keeping him with the franchise through the 2025 NFL season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 21-year-old Chase will see his salary jump in 2025 from $1.1 million this coming season to a fully-guaranteed $21.8 million barring an extension being worked out.

The Bengals had until May 2 to use the fifth-year option.

We have exercised the option to extend contract of WR Ja’Marr Chase. pic.twitter.com/cZ2ccWYUxR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2024

