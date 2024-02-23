Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL offseason primer: Pressure's on after disappointing collapse

Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 season: 9-8, missed playoffs

Overview: Jacksonville's season was among the most disappointing in football. The Jaguars collapsed from a 6-2 start to a 3-6 finish to fall from contention for the AFC's No. 1 seed to out of the playoffs. The ascent of Trevor Lawrence was put on pause as the third-year quarterback took a step back after playing in and winning his first career playoff game a season prior.

The Jaguars aren't blowing things up. But the pressure's on this offseason to get the franchise back on track in Lawrence's fourth NFL season. It's playoffs or bust in 2024, a prospect that will depend in part on how the Jaguars handle their offseason.

Key free agents

EDGE Josh AllenWR Calvin RidleyLG Ezra ClevelandWR/return specialist Jamal AgnewK Brandon McManusCB Tre Herndon

Who's in/out: The Jaguars declined to sign Allen to an extension to his rookie contract, and he responded with a franchise-record 17.5-sack campaign last season. Now they're faced with the pressure of negotiating on the open market or using the franchise tag. The Jags want him back, and Allen says he wants to return, but keeping him won't be as simple as it would have been last offseason.

Retaining Ridley should also be a priority after he led the team in receiving yards (1,016) and touchdowns (8). But his situation is complicated by the trade parameters that landed him in Jacksonville. The Jaguars would owe the Falcons a second-round pick instead of a third in this year's draft if they extend his existing contract. Allowing him to hit free agency without an extension runs the risk of letting him walk.

Key free agent needs

Offensive line (interior)Defensive lineWide receiverCornerback

Why the holes? The Jaguars face the prospect of potentially releasing high-priced former Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (see below). Doing so would create a void up front on a line that already needs help. Jacksonville's ground game was tepid last season while generating 3.6 yards per carry, ranking 31st in the NFL. With or without Ridley, the Jaguars need an upgrade in the wide receiver room to give Lawrence better options. The league's 26th-ranked pass defense needs help in the secondary.

Do they have the money?

They have some. Per Spotrac, the Jaguars have $17.2 million in salary cap space, the 18th-most in the NFL. Retaining Allen and Ridley would eat up that cap room and require some maneuvering elsewhere. The Jaguars will have to lean on the draft to make moves, an area where they have a shaky track record.

Potential notable cuts

RG Brandon ScherffWR Zay JonesDT Folorunso Fatukasi

Why they might be gone: Scherff signed a lucrative free-agent contract to join the Jaguars in 2022 after making five Pro Bowls in Washington. He's made zero Pro Bowls in two seasons since and carries a $24 million cap hit in 2024. Jones tallied 321 yards and two touchdowns last season and carries an $11 million cap hit in 2024. Fatukasi tallied three tackles for loss in 2023 and counts for $12.8 million against the cap next season.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 172nd round: No. 483rd round: No. 96 (compensatory)4th round 4th round (from Saints)5th round 6th round 6th round (compensatory)7th round

Good draft fit

Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Why him? At 6-3 and 320 pounds, Powers-Johnson is both a powerhouse and a tremendous athlete. He can play center or guard and would be an excellent fit for a team that desperately needs help up the middle.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Trevor Lawrence has failed to live up to expectations, and his receiving corps could look significantly different in 2024. Calvin Ridley and Jamal Agnew are unrestricted free agents, while Zay Jones and Christian Kirk are possible cut candidates. Kirk is least likely to go and would benefit (along with Evan Engram) should Ridley leave, but many questions surround Jacksonville's wide receivers entering free agency. Ultimately, the return of Press Taylor as offensive coordinator is significant bad news for fantasy managers, as we can expect more of the same regardless of who's running routes in 2024. — Dalton Del Don