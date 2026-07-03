Police investigate a shopping mall shooting in suburban Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich, — Police in Michigan said there was a shooting at a shopping mall in the city of Dearborn on Friday.

The shooting happened at Fairlane Town Center, according to the Dearborn Police Department Cpl. Dan Bartok. He said the scene remained active Friday afternoon and officers were investigating.

A video posted to social media appeared to show people running from the shopping center after gunshots could be heard.

Police in a social media post urged people to avoid the area and local television stations reported that the mall was evacuated.

Fairlane Town Center has more than 125 stores and restaurants, according to its website.

Dearborn is a suburb of Detroit with a population of more than 100,000 people about 9 miles (15 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Michigan State Police Specialist Lt. Tyhrann Howard says the agency is assisting with the investigation and referred questions to the Dearborn police.

A person who answered the phone at the telephone number for mall security declined to say what happened.

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