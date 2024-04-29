Wolves chase Suns out of NBA Playoffs, Knicks keep rolling & Harden carrying the Clippers

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by J.A. Adande to talk about the most interesting moments and games from a great NBA Playoffs weekend.

First, the guys get a little side-tracked talking about Stevie Wonder, and then start comparing Stevie’s early albums to Steph Curry’s MVP Awards.

Then, the guys get to the very impressive sweep of the Phoenix Suns by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota looks great, although J.A. is a little concerned about how their timelines will match up in the future. Vinnie is excited that a young star (Anthony Edwards) is snatching the crown away from an older star (Kevin Durant), but also wonders if the Golden State Warriors should try to work a trade to acquire Durant.

The New York Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid is earning a reputation as a dirty player, and just about everything that can go wrong is going wrong for the 76ers. The Knicks, on the other hand, are nailing the little things and seem as composed as any team in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in Denver tonight to take on the Nuggets. Both guys agree the Nuggets are going to win the series, but they haven’t looked dominant and J.A. wonders if the injury to Jamal Murray might be just enough for the Lakers to extend the series further.

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Los Angeles Clippers once again looked like a fantastic team, built around the offense of James Harden and Paul George. Both guys are headed towards free agency this offseason, and their win on Sunday raises a lot of interesting questions about how valuable the team finds both players to be.

