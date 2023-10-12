Openings available for 3-year-olds in Clay County Child Care Centers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Openings are now available for 3-year-olds at on-site Child Care Centers in the county.

According to Clay County District Schools, the child care centers provide hands-on activities with engaging materials in classrooms that are divided into interest areas that invite learning. The school district uses the same curriculum that the elementary schools use.

At least two certified adult instructors are on hand at each location, a Center Director who is licensed by the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and a number of trained high school student teachers who provide one-on-one attention to our youngest learners.

The following is a list of school sites and contact information:

Fleming Island High - Amy Grimm - Amy.Grimm@MyOneClay.net

Middleburgh High - Peggy Roberts - Peggy.Roberts@MyOneClay.net

Oakleaf High - Sherronda.Harris@MyOneClay.net

Orange Park High - Ivy Lowery - Ivy.Lowery@MyOneClay.net

Ridgeview High - LaSandra Robinson - Lasandra.Robinson@MyOneClay.net

Tuition fees, which are one-time, non-refundable, are $240 every two weeks.

Hours are from 6:45 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. The Child Care Centers are open every day that Clay County students are in session during the school year. The centers are closed on school planning days, in-service days, and holidays.

