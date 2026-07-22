2026 Florida Primary Election: How to stay informed with Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will have LIVE results for the 2026 Florida Primary Election on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 18.
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We’ve composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the 2026 Florida Primary Election. We want you to know we’ve got you covered as we follow the results.
TV & Streaming:
- Watch CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax beginning at 5 p.m. for an evening newscast of election updates.
- We’ll also have updates throughout the night and complete coverage of results on FOX30 at 10 and on CBS47 at 11
- Throughout the night on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Action News Jax will give a status update on results
- Our Action News Jax app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV and Google TV
Online:
- Bookmark our Election page to get local updates
- Watch our newscasts live by clicking here
- Watch on-demand videos about election results in Florida
Action News Jax Mobile News app:
- Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link
- Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets
- Watch our newscasts stream live
- Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Jacksonville during the election
- Get real-time alerts sent to your phone or tablet alerting you to winners in state races
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Social Media:
YouTube:
[ Click here to subscribe to the Action News Jax YouTube Channel ]
- Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Jacksonville during election
Facebook:
[ Click here to like us on Facebook ]
- The latest information posted to our Facebook page
- Connect with your neighbors to share information about election results
- Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online
Instagram:
[ Click here to follow us on Instagram ]
- Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online
- See what is happening around Jacksonville during the 2026 election
- Share your pictures and videos with Action News Jax to show the story of how Jacksonville reacted during the 2026 election
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Radio:
Jacksonville:
News 104.5 WOKV:
- Listen for the latest reports from our reporters as they cover the 2026 election
Please email web@actionnewsjax.com if you have any questions about how to watch.
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.
Cox Media Group