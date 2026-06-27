A Reflecting Pool that has long enticed visitors now gains police scrutiny under Trump

WASHINGTON — The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is many things.

Murky. Peaceful. Stinky. The backdrop for protests, vigils, celebrations and stunning sunrise photos. Beset by gnats and algae. Scenery for a run. A key part of the capital's carefully designed monumental core. The location of an iconic scene in “Forrest Gump.”

One thing it's generally not: a strictly enforced police zone.

Entering the pool has always been illegal, but, in general, the most someone wading into the water might expect is a direction from a police officer to get out.

But that has changed since President Donald Trump insisted last weekend, without providing evidence, that vandals were responsible for damage to the pool's liner, undermining his renovation efforts after he blamed previous presidents for ignoring deterioration. Court documents filed this week show that the National Park Service reported to the U.S. Park Police a June 9 incident in which a sharp knife or razor cut the pool's new liner.

National Guard members and Park Police have patrolled the deck around the pool. The Associated Press verified that one man was arrested after touching the already-peeling paint. He said he wanted to examine the new coating, briefly touching a still-attached chunk, then letting go shortly after a park worker told him to. At one point this week, crews were seen adding fencing near the area, which the administration attributed to preparations for July Fourth celebrations.

Here’s a look at photos of how people have interacted with the Reflecting Pool over the years.

The scrutiny belies the fact that the Reflecting Pool has always been enticing to visitors.

During the Poor People's Campaign in 1968, the pool offered relief from the summer heat.

And during the bitter cold of winter, it has become an unlikely urban skating rink.

Now, it is home to mobile surveillance towers and increased law enforcement foot patrols, while the hum of nanobubblers punctuates the June air.

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