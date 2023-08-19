Restaurant Report: Inspectors not lovin’ Jacksonville McDonald’s with dead roaches in Frappe machine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

McDonalds has plenty of items to choose from but this week state inspectors weren’t lovin’ it after visiting one local location on Norwood Avenue near Interstate 95.

Inspectors found three live roaches, one roach egg sac inside a frappe machine, and five dead roaches around and in that same machine. It was temporarily closed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Becker went to get answers from the manager.

Becker: How do dead roaches get in the frappe machine?

Manager: “I have no comment.”

Becker: How did they get there?

Manager: “Oh lord.”

Becker: How about the roach egg, how did that get in there?

Elsewhere, Bonchon Chicken on Beach Boulevard near Hodges Boulevard had 19 fly sticky traps with 50 dead flies, it was operating with an expired license and there were time/temperature safety violations. It was temporarily closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Inspectors say Royal Lakes Restaurant on Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard had 27 live roaches, 50 dead roaches, and a time/temperature safety violation. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop is Graffiti Junktion on 5th Avenue South near 3rd Street South. It was cited for 65 live flying insects, time/temperature safety violations, and a mold-like substance in an ice machine. It was temporarily closed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.