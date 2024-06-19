Shands Bridge lane closures for maintenance on Wednesday evening

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for drivers looking to cross the Shands Bridge this evening.

As part of bridge maintenance, lane closures will take place on the Shands Bridge beginning Wed., June 19 at 8 p.m. through Thur., June 19 at 5 a.m.

Flagging operations will take place to guide traffic in both directions.

FDOT said drivers should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible.

