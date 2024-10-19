St. Simons Wine Festival happening this weekend

St. Simons Island, Ga. — Wine enthusiasts are invited to South Georgia this weekend for the St. Simons Island Wine Festival.

The two-day event, happening on October 18-19, is a fundraiser for arts and education.

It kicks off on Saturday with a VIP wine tasting and auction at The King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort.

On Sunday, a grand tasting will be held at the McKinnon-St. Simons Island Aiport.

All festival proceeds will benefit Glynn Visual Arts and the College of Coastal Georgia’s Department of Hospitality, Tourism, and Culinary Arts.

Tickets are available via the festival website ssiwinefestival.com.

You must be 21 or older to attend.

