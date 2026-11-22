A weekend of Big Ten upsets battered its teams in The Associated Press Top 25, with Sunday's poll absent a single program from the conference among the top five for the first time since 2021.

Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won to hold steady as the top three teams in the survey of the 69-person media voting panel with one week left in the regular season. The Bulldogs earned 56 first-place votes, Utah received 12 (two more than last week) and the Fighting Irish got one.

From there, changes were everywhere, starting with UCLA dropping six spots to No. 10 — the best of the six Big Ten teams in the poll — after an 18-16 loss in triple overtime at Michigan. Indiana also fell -- from No. 6 to No. 12 -- after its 27-24 overtime loss at Washington.

It is the first time since Nov. 7, 2021, that the Big Ten hasn't had a team ranked in the top five.

Ohio State’s briefly resurgent playoff hopes took a fatal blow after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. The Buckeyes fell nine spots to No. 25, with something similar expected Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings, where they had climbed to 14th last week.

Despite convincing wins over the weekend, two-loss Iowa and three-loss Oregon stayed put in the poll, at Nos. 13 and 14 — another less-than-encouraging sign for the conference that has produced the last three national champions. Even so, they remain in the hunt for a spot in the CFP, with the Ducks having an inside track (along with UCLA) for a spot in the conference title game.

There was a significant 100-point gap in poll voting between No. 3 Notre Dame and fourth-ranked Miami, a sign that the AP voters have made up their minds who the best teams are. Notre Dame was ranked sixth by the CFP last week.

Rounding out the AP top 10 were No. 5. Texas, followed by Alabama, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and UCLA. Texas leapfrogged Alabama after a 45-3 win over old rival Arkansas while the Crimson Tide beat FCS team Chattanooga 47-0.

Another key upset Saturday — the first week in three years without a matchup between AP Top 25 teams — was San Diego State's 22-20 win over Boise State in the Pac-12.

The loss dropped the Broncos seven spots to No. 22. Boise State, which was the only Group of Six team in last week's CFP rankings (but one of three in the AP poll), is now a spot behind Conference USA leader Liberty in the AP rankings.

In and out

In: Oklahoma climbed back into the poll for the first time since Week 3 at No. 19 after a 28-7 victory over Texas A&M.

In: Missouri, which beat Kentucky 28-14, is back in the poll at No. 24 after a three-week absence.

Out: Kentucky fell out after its second straight loss.

Out. Memphis dropped out after a 38-34 loss to Navy.

Poll points

— At No. 8, Wake Forest has its highest ranking in program history.

— BYU moved up one spot to No. 11 after struggling to a 31-29 victory over Kansas in triple overtime.

— New Mexico, which made its first-ever Top 25 appearance earlier this month, was first on the "also receiving votes" list the week after a loss to UNLV that dropped the Lobos out of the poll.

— Not since 2011 has Ohio State been unranked in a non-COVID season.

Conference call

SEC (8 ranked teams): No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Mississippi, No. 24 Missouri.

Big Ten (6): No. 10 UCLA, No. 12 Indiana, No. 13 Iowa, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 USC, No. 25 Ohio State.

Big 12 (5): No. 2 Utah, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 16 Arizona, No. 17 Houston.

ACC (3): No. 4 Miami, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 18 Louisville.

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame.

Conference USA (1): No. 21 Liberty.

Pac-12 (1): No. 22 Boise State.

Ranked vs. ranked

No. 15 USC at No. 10 UCLA: It was only four years ago that they met in this classic rivalry while both were ranked, but this game is far more meaningful because of both teams' position in regard to the 12-team playoff. UCLA needs the win to improve its resume and grab a spot in the Big Ten title game. USC needs a convincing win to improve a playoff resume that is teetering on the edge of extinction.

No. 24 Missouri at No. 19 Oklahoma: Where's Barry Switzer when you need him? This once-classic Big Eight matchup is now a meeting of two good-not-great SEC teams. The winner probably has the inside track to a trip to the Citrus Bowl.

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