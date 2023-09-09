‘There is an ache in my heart that will never go away:’ Jerrald Gallion laid to rest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The last of three victims from the racist mass shooting in Jacksonville were laid to rest on Saturday, with loved ones mourning the loss of 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion.

“Remembering him is easy, I do it every day, but there is an ache in my heart that will never go away. I love you Jerrald,” shared a loved one while choking back tears at Saturday’s funeral service.

The funeral comes exactly two weeks after Ryan Palmeter walked into a Jacksonville Dollar General and took the lives of three innocent victims while leaving Jerrald Gallion’s four-year-old daughter to grow up without her dad.

“Jerrald didn’t deserve this. None of those victims deserved this,” said another family member with eyes full of tears. “They took something so valuable from our family. And we are hurting.”

Though Saturday marked a day of mourning for Gallion’s loved ones, they said at the funeral service they hope his smile shines through the tragedy and loss.

“I just ask in remembrance of Jerrald, that we can remember not just the tragedy but also the triumph of his smile,” added Gallion’s cousin Kevin.

St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church also announced a scholarship fund for Gallion’s daughter at the service, promising $25 a month until she’s ready to go to college.

