Top 10 horse races around the world

A pastime that has captured the hearts and imaginations of people around the globe for centuries is horse racing. The Melbourne Cup, the Kentucky Derby and the Cheltenham Gold Cup are just three examples of great races being staged worldwide.

Whether it be the thundering hooves of the thoroughbreds or the vibrant atmospheres of the racecourses, these events offer an unparalleled combination of three elements—speed, strategy, and tradition. OLBG delves into prestigious and celebrated horse racing events, analyzing them through five distinct criteria to rank the top 10.

Discover which iconic race takes the crown as the ultimate test of speed, strategy, and tradition.

Which of these great racing events is considered to be the best in the world?

And They're Off

Who will find themselves in the winner's enclosure? Who will find themselves bringing up the rear? The answers to these questions can be found below.

OLBG's top 10 list of horse racing events. (Stacker/Stacker)

OLBG

1. Melbourne Cup - 49 Points

The Melbourne Cup tops the list with 49 points out of a possible 50. Held annually on the first Tuesday of November, the Melbourne Cup is an iconic Australian race and is often called "the race that stops a nation."

Run at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, the 2-mile handicap race attracts elite international stayers and draws a massive crowd, with 84,000 spectators on race day and 262,000 over the four-day carnival.

Its global TV audience of 750 million makes it one of the most-watched horse races in the world, and with more than $400 million wagered annually, it is among one of the biggest betting spectacles. There is also a $5 million prize fund to ensure a top-class field every year.

It is considered a profoundly ingrained cultural event, so the Melbourne Cup is a public holiday in Australia's state of Victoria. Because of its unique mix of sport, fashion, and tradition, it's become a popular horse race and the race that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

With maximum scores in four of the five categories, it was only prize money where the Melbourne Cup could arguably improve. Still, with it being such an overall sporting show, the ability to win the event outweighs the slight loss in potential earnings.

2. The Grand National - 45 Points

Finishing second in the dash for the line is The Grand National. Staged at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England, it is known for being a world-famous steeplechase and a race where legends are created in just a matter of minutes.

With the race being contested over a distance of 4 miles, it is known for its unpredictability and thrilling finishes and these are two of the main reasons why roughly 70,000 spectators will be attending in April and it is one of the most gambled on races of the year with horse racing betting sites.

While many of its obstacles, including Becher's Brook and The Chair, are considered legendary by those who follow racing week in and week out, and even those who just watch this race in isolation, its long history dating back to 1839 makes it one of the most celebrated races in the world.

The 600 million global TV audience makes it the second most-watched race in the world, and its $378 million betting handle is among the highest for any sporting event. However, the $1.2 million prize fund is modest compared to flat racing, but the prestige of winning is priceless.

3. Kentucky Derby - 43 Points

Ranked third is The Kentucky Derby after scoring 43 points out of a possible 50. The race itself is held at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky, on the first Saturday in May and is considered America's premier horse race.

Covering a distance of 10 furlongs, or about 1.3 miles on dirt, the race also serves as the first leg of the legendary U.S. Triple Crown. With it being famous for its pageantry, mint juleps, and extravagant hats, winning here can put you on the first step to racing immortality.

With 150,000 spectators in attendance, it boasts the highest single-day attendance of any horse race in the world and its TV audience of 16 million in the U.S. makes it America's most-watched race with over $200 million wagered annually.

Though its $3 million purse is lower than some international races, it once again is a race where prestige is arguably just a little more important than being able to add additional zeros into your bank account.

4. Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - 39 Points

Back to Europe and the fourth entry on the list. The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe scores 39 points out of a possible 50. Run at Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, on the first Sunday in October, this is undoubtedly the pinnacle of European flat racing.

Covering a distance of 1.5 miles, the Arc attracts the best middle-distance horses from around the world and because of the caliber of entrants, the $6.3 million prize fund ensures a world-class field is well-compensated for its efforts.

While exact attendance and viewership figures vary, the race remains among one of the most anticipated in the sport, and with it being a fixture on France's sporting calendar since the 1920s, it earns a deserved nine out of 10 points in the Prestige category.

5. Breeders' Cup Classic - 38 Points

Rounding out the top five with 38 points is The Breeders' Cup Classic. Taking place annually as part of the Breeders' Cup World Championships, the race is usually held in early November of each year, at a different racetrack location each time and as of 2024, it offers entrants a purse of $7 million—an increase of $1 million from the year before.

Run over a distance of 1.2 miles and usually completed within two minutes, this race is not only a thrilling spectacle but also considered to be one of the highlights of the American racing calendar, attracting attention from fans, bettors, and industry professionals alike. Not only that, but the event often serves as a culmination of the season for the best thoroughbreds, with many horses running their final race of the year in this event.



With Sierra Leone winning the race in 2024, the Chad C. Brown-trained entry joins an illustrious list of former winners. Legends such as American Pharoah, Curlin, and Tiznow previously found themselves in the winner's enclosure, and that same enclosure will welcome the 2025 winner in just a few months.

6. Dubai World Cup - 37 Points

You'll find the first trip to the Middle East for the sixth entry on the list and one that scores 37 points out of 50. The Dubai World Cup, held at the United Arab Emirates' Meydan Racecourse in late March, is the richest horse race in the world and because of this, it picked up 10 points in the Prize Money category.

Offering a generous prize fund of $12 million, the race is run over a distance of 1.2 miles on a dirt surface and unsurprisingly, because of the size of the prize on offer, it attracts top international horses, particularly from the U.S. and Japan.

Though exact attendance and viewership figures are not widely available, the race is certainly one of the most financially significant in the modern era of the sport, and this is highlighted by the heavy luxury brand sponsorships that partner the race—only adding more prestige to the event.

7. Epsom Derby - 36 Points

Back to the U.K. now for the seventh entry on the list with 36 points out of 50. The Epsom Derby, run at Epsom Downs in June each year, is one of the most prestigious races in British flat racing. Covering a distance of 1.5 miles, it is seen as the ultimate test for 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

Although the $1.9 million prize fund may be lower than some international races, the Derby remains a cultural institution and this is due to the race going as far back as 1780—which was good enough for nine points in the Prestige category.

Not only is it one of the most-watched racing events in the U.K., it is usually adorned by members of the Royal Family with King Charles III taking the mantle from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II

8. Cheltenham Gold Cup - 35 Points

Staying in the U.K. for the eighth entry on the list, the Cheltenham Gold Cup earns itself 35 points out of a potential 50. Held in Gloucestershire, England, at Cheltenham Racecourse in March, this serves as the pinnacle of National Hunt racing.

With racing held from Tuesday through to Friday, the Gold Cup is the feature race of the Cheltenham Festival. It's the one that all the major trainers and jockeys want to win in that week—a week that attracts 250,000 attendees across four days of racing drama.

When it comes to the pot on offer, there is just nearly $1 million in prize money and although the Gold Cup doesn't rival flat racing in financial terms, its prestige and difficulty makes it among one of the most important races in the racing world.

9. Belmont Stakes - 34 Points

Crossing the Atlantic for the ninth entry on the list, The Belmont Stakes earns 34 points out of 50. Run at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, this race is the final and longest leg of the U.S. Triple Crown, and if you have won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, greatness may not be far away.

With a distance of 1.5 miles, this race is known as the "Test of the Champion" and not since 2018 has a horse managed to snare itself the U.S. Triple Crown after winning the three biggest races on the U.S.-based racing calendar.

Admittedly, its $1.5 million purse is somewhat lower than the Kentucky Derby, but due to its historical significance, with the first edition of the race being run in 1867, it also picked up eight points in the Prestige category.

10. Pegasus World Cup - 32 Points

Rounding out the top 10 is one of the more recent entries on the global racing calendar. The Pegasus World Cup was introduced in 2017 and with it taking place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, every January, it is wasting no time in trying to make its mark on the sport.

Especially as it was initially labeled as the richest race in the world and because of this, it caught the attention of the racing world. However, since starting quickly out of the gates eight years ago, its prize fund has now been reduced to $3 million.

Although it is still considered a high-profile event even after the decrease in prize fund, the Pegasus' relative lack of history and tradition keeps it behind other races in the ranking, for now at least. Then again, with potential for future growth, it could soon see a rise in its status.

Methodology

Ranking Criteria

Attendance (Max 10 points)—Higher attendance = higher score. Global TV Viewership (Max 10 points)—Measured by estimated worldwide audience size. Betting Handle (Max 10 points)—Total amount wagered on the race. Prize Money (Max 10 points)—The total purse for the event. Historical Prestige & Cultural Impact (Max 10 points)—The race's tradition, history, and significance in the sport.