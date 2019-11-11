  • Hundreds of needles, medical supplies found along California beach

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES -

    Hundreds of pieces of medical supplies, including needles, were found Saturday along the shore of Venice Beach.

    Lifeguards saw “a large amount” of medical supplies littered along the beach around 11:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. It is unclear where the items came from. 

    A portion of the beach was closed while officials investigated. It was later reopened. 

    “This area will continue to be monitored for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete,” officials said.

    The Los Angeles County Health Department was notified, KTLA reported.

