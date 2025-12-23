Man, 19, arrested after 5 shot at Arlington party, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot five people at a weekend party in Jacksonville.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at a rental home on Arlingwood Avenue in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the house was being used for a party when an argument broke out between two groups. Things got heated, and someone started shooting.

Five young people were hit, with one person shot several times. All five were rushed to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Detectives identified Kenshawn Prentice as the suspect and got an arrest warrant for five counts of attempted murder.

JSO said early Tuesday morning, a SWAT team and U.S. Marshals surrounded a home on Sibbald Road and arrested Prentice.

