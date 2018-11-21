0 Man accused of killing Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé denied bond

ATLANTA - A man who allegedly shot and killed the ex-fiancé of a reality star was denied bond during a preliminary court hearing Tuesday.

A judge heard enough to move forward with the charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during a felony against Michael Williams, Atlanta's WSB-TV reported.

A judge has heard enough evidence to move the case forward against the man accused of murdering the ex fiancé of a reality show star. And she ordered him held without bond.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Sutton Tennyson, the ex-fiancé of reality television star Angela Simmons.

He turned himself in Nov. 8 after being wanted in connection with the Nov. 3 shooting. He was also denied bond at his first appearance.

Tennyson was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an open garage on Jewel Drive in an upscale southwest Atlanta community, Atlanta police said. The suspect drove away after the fatal shooting, according to police.

Police Detective Darrin Smith said during the hearing that a license plate reader near the scene of the shooting helped identify Williams as the suspect. It had a hit on a 2013 BMW that was registered to Williams, WSB-TV reported.

When officers found the car at his home, Smith said, the tag was missing.

Officers also found guns at the home, but didn’t find the gun used to shoot Tennyson, Smith said.

Williams’ attorney, Jackie Patterson, told the news station that those weapons were owned by the suspect’s wife.

Patterson also said during the hearing that Williams had previously been convicted of manslaughter.

Police said a witness — a contractor who had been discussing a job with Tennyson — is important to the case. The contractor said that before the shooting, a man drove up and got in an argument with the victim, saying Tennyson owed him money, WSB-TV reported.

Tennyson had a child with Simmons, the daughter of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons, one of the founding members of legendary rap group Run-DMC. She is the niece of hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and appears on WE-TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

