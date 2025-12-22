Florida license plate law: Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles gives clarification

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is clarifying a law around blocking license plates.

For plates, the number and registration date should be visible.

License plate frames can block the top and bottom of the plate as long as police know what state the plate belongs to.

The law that went into effect Oct. 1 bans anything that interferes with the plate’s visibility.

This includes covers, both clear and tinted.

